Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

Both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.33 N/A 0.39 40.69 Celsion Corporation 2 71.28 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.48 beta indicates that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 52.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celsion Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 9.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Celsion Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.