Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19 3.67 N/A 0.39 40.69 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 5 5.68 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0.00% -118.3% -34.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.48 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 52.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is 63.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.37 beta.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. On the competitive side is, BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.6 Quick Ratio. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. is $7.4, which is potential 81.82% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 52.3% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4% of BioDelivery Sciences International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81% BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. -6.14% -1.46% 4.18% 25.4% 131.22% 28.11%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -38.81% weaker performance while BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. has 28.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats BioDelivery Sciences International Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, which consists of a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa. It offers ONSOLIS, a fentanyl buccal soluble film to treat breakthrough pain in opioid patients with cancer; BUNAVAIL, a buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film for the treatment of opioid dependence; and BELBUCA, a buprenorphine buccal film for the treatment of chronic pain. The company also develops Buprenorphine Depot Injection, an injectable microparticle formulation of buprenorphine for the treatment of opioid dependence and chronic pain. It has a licensing and development agreement with Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Evonik Corporation; Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc.; and Meda AB. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.