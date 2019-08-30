Comparing of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

We will be contrasting the differences between Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 3.65 N/A 0.39 31.68 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 721.83 N/A -1.12 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.35 beta means Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 65.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a 2.43 beta which is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 and a Quick Ratio of 5.2. Competitively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 and has 18.2 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$18 is Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 27.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.6% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.61% -10.43% -22.19% -55.85% -37.59% -52.35% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -52.35% weaker performance while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.