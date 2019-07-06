Comparing of Valvoline Inc. (VVV) and Its Competitors

As Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company, Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0% of Valvoline Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.60% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Valvoline Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.81% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Valvoline Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.90% 12.10% Industry Average 4.22% 17.13% 7.43%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Valvoline Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Valvoline Inc. N/A 19 14.78 Industry Average 436.92M 10.36B 15.93

Valvoline Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Valvoline Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valvoline Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 2.09 3.00 2.49

$20 is the consensus price target of Valvoline Inc., with a potential downside of -2.30%. The potential upside of the peers is 54.47%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Valvoline Inc. is looking more favorable than its competitors, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Valvoline Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valvoline Inc. -2.3% -3.67% -5.76% -11.33% -14.76% -7.8% Industry Average 3.48% 7.74% 14.25% 12.85% 18.92% 34.95%

For the past year Valvoline Inc. had bearish trend while Valvoline Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Valvoline Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Valvoline Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.41 and has 0.91 Quick Ratio. Valvoline Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Valvoline Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Valvoline Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Valvoline Inc.’s peers beat Valvoline Inc. on 6 of the 6 factors.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.