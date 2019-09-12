Comparing of Value Line Inc. (VALU) and Its Rivals

Value Line Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) is a company in the Publishing – Periodicals industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Value Line Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.95% of all Publishing – Periodicals’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Value Line Inc. has 89.31% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 48.17% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Value Line Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Value Line Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 4.36% 42.30% 20.20%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Value Line Inc. and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Value Line Inc. N/A 24 24.53 Industry Average 117.87M 2.70B 99.14

Value Line Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Value Line Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Value Line Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 2.00 2.67

As a group, Publishing – Periodicals companies have a potential upside of 48.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Value Line Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Value Line Inc. 3.65% 1.16% 10.13% -2.28% 34.67% 0.35% Industry Average 3.65% 1.86% 9.60% 15.02% 34.21% 15.00%

For the past year Value Line Inc. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Value Line Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Value Line Inc.’s rivals have 1.40 and 1.40 for Current and Quick Ratio. Value Line Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Value Line Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Value Line Inc. is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.28. Competitively, Value Line Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.66 which is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Value Line Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Value Line Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Value Line Inc.