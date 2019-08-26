Comparing of Valley National Bancorp (VLY) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

This is a contrast between Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional – Northeast Banks and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valley National Bancorp 10 3.35 N/A 0.96 11.69 Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 25 2.68 N/A 1.75 14.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Valley National Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Valley National Bancorp. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Valley National Bancorp is presently more affordable than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valley National Bancorp 0.00% 7.9% 0.8% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.2% 0.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.24 shows that Valley National Bancorp is 24.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has a 0.53 beta which is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Valley National Bancorp and Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.9% and 15.9%. Valley National Bancorp’s share owned by insiders are 1.5%. Competitively, Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valley National Bancorp 1.36% 3.05% 8.67% 7.2% -5.34% 25.68% Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. -1.66% 2.44% 7.82% 10.15% -20.12% 13.65%

For the past year Valley National Bancorp has stronger performance than Mid Penn Bancorp Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. beats Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan products comprise construction, residential mortgage, home equity, automobile, and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans, credit card loans, personal lines of credit, personal loans, and loans secured by cash surrender value of life insurance. It also invests in securities, such as fixed rate investments, federal funds, and interest-bearing deposits with banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory, trust, and asset-based lending support services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance; and health care equipment and other commercial equipment leases, as well as general aviation aircraft loans and commercial equipment leases, and real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 209 branches in northern and central New Jersey; the New York City boroughs of Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island; and southeast and central Florida. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Wayne, New Jersey.

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking and trust business services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations in Pennsylvania. It offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. It also offers Internet banking, telephone banking, cash management services, automated teller services, and safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. The company operates 21 retail locations in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Luzerne, Northumberland, and Schuylkill counties. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.