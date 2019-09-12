Comparing of Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL)

This is a contrast between Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) and NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy Corporation 82 0.32 N/A 6.50 13.12 NGL Energy Partners LP 14 0.07 N/A -1.30 0.00

Table 1 highlights Valero Energy Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy Corporation 0.00% 14.4% 6.1% NGL Energy Partners LP 0.00% 12.5% 4%

Risk and Volatility

Valero Energy Corporation’s 1.47 beta indicates that its volatility is 47.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, NGL Energy Partners LP has a 1.03 beta which is 3.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Valero Energy Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, NGL Energy Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Valero Energy Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 5 3.00 NGL Energy Partners LP 0 0 2 3.00

Valero Energy Corporation has a 16.12% upside potential and an average target price of $96. On the other hand, NGL Energy Partners LP’s potential upside is 30.37% and its average target price is $17. The data provided earlier shows that NGL Energy Partners LP appears more favorable than Valero Energy Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Valero Energy Corporation and NGL Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 80.2% and 65.5% respectively. Valero Energy Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.3% of NGL Energy Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valero Energy Corporation -1.07% 1.19% -5.04% 2.37% -27.3% 13.71% NGL Energy Partners LP -0.13% 4.04% 9.35% 31.74% 29.21% 61%

For the past year Valero Energy Corporation was less bullish than NGL Energy Partners LP.

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation beats NGL Energy Partners LP on 6 of the 8 factors.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

NGL Energy Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, liquids, retail propane, and refined products and renewables businesses in the United States. The Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs. The Water Solutions segment is involved in the treatment and disposal of wastewater generated from crude oil and natural gas production operations; disposal of solids, such as tank bottoms, drilling fluids, and performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sale of recovered hydrocarbons. The Liquids segment supplies natural gas liquids to retailers, wholesalers, refiners, and petrochemical plants in the United States and Canada, as well as offers terminaling and storage services through its 21 terminals in the United States. The Retail Propane segment sells propane, distillates, and equipment and supplies to end users consisting of residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as re-sellers. The Refined Products and Renewables segment markets gasoline, diesel, ethanol, and biodiesel products; and purchase and delivers refined petroleum and renewable products. NGL Energy Holdings LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.