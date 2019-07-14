Comparing of Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valeritas Holdings Inc. 6 0.62 N/A -3.03 0.00 Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 58 6.70 N/A 0.42 119.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valeritas Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -102.7% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Valeritas Holdings Inc. -21.43% -8.04% -28.01% -73.26% -80.49% -11.29% Tactile Systems Technology Inc. -13.33% -4.34% -30.01% -19.84% 10.5% 10.23%

For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tactile Systems Technology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.