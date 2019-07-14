Comparing of Valeritas Holdings Inc. (VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) are two firms in the Medical Instruments & Supplies that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|6
|0.62
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|58
|6.70
|N/A
|0.42
|119.83
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Valeritas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VLRX) and Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-102.7%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|0.00%
|9.5%
|7.8%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Valeritas Holdings Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 4. The Current Ratio of rival Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Tactile Systems Technology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Valeritas Holdings Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 71.2% of Valeritas Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Valeritas Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.7% of Tactile Systems Technology Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Valeritas Holdings Inc.
|-21.43%
|-8.04%
|-28.01%
|-73.26%
|-80.49%
|-11.29%
|Tactile Systems Technology Inc.
|-13.33%
|-4.34%
|-30.01%
|-19.84%
|10.5%
|10.23%
For the past year Valeritas Holdings Inc. had bearish trend while Tactile Systems Technology Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Valeritas Holdings Inc.
Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on developing technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes. It offers V-Go, a disposable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. The company also develops h-Patch, a controlled delivery technology platform; Mini-Ject, a disposable needle-free injection system that delivers drugs ranging from small molecules to large proteins, as well as antibodies and vaccines; and Micro-Trans microneedle array patch technology to deliver drugs into the dermis layer of the skin. In addition, its products include V-Go Prefill, which is in the design-development stage, for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go Link that is in the early stages of development for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors in the United States. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. It offers proprietary Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients; and EntrÃ© System, a basic pneumatic compression device used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, including lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
