Comparing of Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Resorts & Casinos. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vail Resorts Inc. 219 4.30 N/A 7.30 33.76 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 44 3.35 N/A 1.85 25.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Vail Resorts Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Vail Resorts Inc. is presently more expensive than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vail Resorts Inc. 0.00% 20.3% 7.3% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 7.8%

Volatility and Risk

Vail Resorts Inc.’s current beta is 0.67 and it happens to be 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s 1.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vail Resorts Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Vail Resorts Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. and Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vail Resorts Inc. 0 2 3 2.60 Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Vail Resorts Inc.’s upside potential is 0.22% at a $239.67 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 99.9% of Vail Resorts Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of Vail Resorts Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 33.52% of Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vail Resorts Inc. 1.28% 10.72% 7.19% 31.94% -10.07% 16.93% Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. 4.58% 9.98% 10.42% 9.57% 0.79% 23.41%

For the past year Vail Resorts Inc. was less bullish than Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Vail Resorts Inc. beats Monarch Casino & Resort Inc.

Vail Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan. Its resorts offer various winter and summer recreational activities, including skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, snowtubing, sightseeing, mountain biking, guided hiking, zip lines, challenge ropes courses, alpine slides and mountain coasters, children's activities, and other recreational activities; and ski and snowboard lessons, equipment rental and retail merchandise services, dining venues, private club operations, and other winter and summer recreational activities. This segment also leases its owned and leased commercial space to third party operators; and provides real estate brokerage services. The Lodging segment owns and/or manages various luxury hotels and condominiums under the RockResorts brand, and other lodging properties; various condominiums located in proximity to the companyÂ’s mountain resorts; destination resorts; and golf courses, as well as offers resort ground transportation services. This segment operates approximately 4,700 owned and managed hotel and condominium units. The Real Estate segment owns, develops, and sells real estate properties in and around the companyÂ’s resort communities. Vail Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada; and the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 22, 2017, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space. The companyÂ’s Atlantis Casino Resort Spa also featured approximately 1,450 slot and video poker machines; approximately 38 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. In addition, its Monarch Casino Black Hawk featured approximately 30,000 square feet of casino space, 720 slot machines, 14 table games, a 250 seat buffet-style restaurant, a snack bar, and a nine story parking structure with approximately 1,350 spaces, as well as additional existing valet parking capacity to 1,500 spaces. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.