Comparing of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

This is a contrast between Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 6 212.61 N/A -2.68 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Vaccinex Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Soligenix Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Soligenix Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has weaker performance than Soligenix Inc.

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats Soligenix Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.