Comparing of Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

We are comparing Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 141.81 N/A -2.68 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 47.25 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Vaccinex Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Vaccinex Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cellectis S.A. is 9.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 9.7. Cellectis S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Vaccinex Inc. and Cellectis S.A. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaccinex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Cellectis S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $38.67 average price target and a 209.11% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 31.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. 5.6% are Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. had bullish trend while Cellectis S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats Vaccinex Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.