Comparing of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We are comparing VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.95 N/A 1.47 1.19 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VAALCO Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.