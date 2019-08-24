Comparing of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

We are comparing VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|VAALCO Energy Inc.
|2
|0.95
|N/A
|1.47
|1.19
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.99
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides VAALCO Energy Inc. and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|VAALCO Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Rosehill Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|VAALCO Energy Inc.
|4.79%
|6.06%
|-24.24%
|-6.91%
|-43%
|19.05%
|Rosehill Resources Inc.
|-16.51%
|2.05%
|-69.01%
|-67.01%
|0%
|12.94%
For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Rosehill Resources Inc.
Summary
VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.