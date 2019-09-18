Comparing of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.21 N/A 1.47 1.19 Range Resources Corporation 7 0.38 N/A -7.28 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides VAALCO Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Range Resources Corporation 0.00% -35.3% -15.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.37 beta indicates that VAALCO Energy Inc. is 37.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Range Resources Corporation has a 0.91 beta and it is 9.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Range Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Range Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Range Resources Corporation 1 3 1 2.20

Competitively Range Resources Corporation has a consensus price target of $7.15, with potential upside of 43.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VAALCO Energy Inc. and Range Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.9% of Range Resources Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Range Resources Corporation 2.34% -15.7% -36.99% -51.62% -60.95% -40.54%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Range Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Range Resources Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. The company holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States. It owns and operates 4,526 net producing wells and approximately 899,000 net acres under lease in the Appalachian region; 392 net producing wells and approximately 187,000 net acres under lease in the North Louisiana region; and 337 net producing wells and approximately 209,000 net acres under lease in the Texas Panhandle, as well as in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma, and the Nemaha Uplift of Northern Oklahoma and Kansas. The company markets and sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to natural gas processors or users of NGLs; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of 12.1 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.