Comparing of VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

Both VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.04 N/A 1.47 1.19 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.90 N/A 1.09 12.86

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation. Marathon Oil Corporation has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s beta is 2.25 which is 125.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Marathon Oil Corporation which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78

On the other hand, Marathon Oil Corporation’s potential upside is 55.29% and its consensus target price is $20.11.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation are owned by institutional investors. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.