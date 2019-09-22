Comparing of Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO), both competing one another are Internet Information Providers companies. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Criteo S.A. 20 0.56 N/A 1.31 14.49

Demonstrates Uxin Limited and Criteo S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uxin Limited and Criteo S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Criteo S.A. 0.00% 9.2% 5.6%

Liquidity

Uxin Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Criteo S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Criteo S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Uxin Limited and Criteo S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Criteo S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Criteo S.A.’s potential upside is 17.89% and its consensus target price is $23.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares and 95.4% of Criteo S.A. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Criteo S.A. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Criteo S.A. 5.27% 9.53% -0.21% -23.48% -43.46% -16.51%

For the past year Criteo S.A. has weaker performance than Uxin Limited

Summary

Criteo S.A. beats Uxin Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. Its Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models. In addition, it provides data assets, which collect information about the interaction of users with its advertisersÂ’ and publishersÂ’ digital properties; and access to advertising inventory. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; consulting services; and an inventory management platform that provides small-and medium-sized publishers direct access to advertisers. It serves companies in the online retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.