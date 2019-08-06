Comparing of Uxin Limited (UXIN) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Since Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) and Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) are part of the Internet Information Providers industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin Limited 3 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 76 5.01 N/A 2.13 41.36

Table 1 highlights Uxin Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Uxin Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin Limited 0.00% -44.5% -15.6% Akamai Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.8% 6.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Uxin Limited is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Akamai Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Akamai Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Uxin Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Uxin Limited and Akamai Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uxin Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Akamai Technologies Inc. 1 3 3 2.43

Akamai Technologies Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $79 average target price and a -8.05% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.7% of Uxin Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.8% of Akamai Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uxin Limited -11.29% -5.58% -19.12% -35.67% -61.74% -54.73% Akamai Technologies Inc. 5.65% 9.64% 8.75% 36.23% 17.05% 44.29%

For the past year Uxin Limited has -54.73% weaker performance while Akamai Technologies Inc. has 44.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Akamai Technologies Inc. beats Uxin Limited.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. The company facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases. Uxin Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution that consists of an integrated suite of Web delivery, acceleration, and optimization technologies; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; IP Application Accelerator to enable enterprises to deliver Internet Protocol-based applications; Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; and Cloudlets, which provides self-serviceable controls and capabilities. It also provides cloud security solutions, including Kona Site Defender, Bot Manager, Fast Domain Name System, Prolexic Routed, and Client Reputation; enterprise solutions comprising Enterprise Application Access and Akamai Cloud Connect. In addition, the company offers media delivery solutions, such as adaptive delivery solutions, download delivery solutions, media delivery acceleration solutions, media services, media analytics, and NetStorage, a cloud storage solution. Further, it provides network operator solutions, including Aura Licensed CDN suite of solutions, Aura Managed CDN solutions, and Intelligent DNS Solutions; and professional services and solutions. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organization; and through active channel partners. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.