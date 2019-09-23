Comparing of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (UTSI) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU)

We are comparing UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) and TIM Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Wireless Communications companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 3 1.03 N/A 0.03 90.30 TIM Participacoes S.A. 15 0.00 N/A 1.32 12.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and TIM Participacoes S.A. TIM Participacoes S.A. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than UTStarcom Holdings Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 0.6% TIM Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 12.5% 7.4%

Volatility and Risk

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a 0.82 beta, while its volatility is 18.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. TIM Participacoes S.A. on the other hand, has 0.9 beta which makes it 10.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, TIM Participacoes S.A.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and TIM Participacoes S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UTStarcom Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 TIM Participacoes S.A. 0 1 1 2.50

TIM Participacoes S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $17.5 average price target and a 23.59% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. and TIM Participacoes S.A. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.6% and 15%. About 45.4% of UTStarcom Holdings Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 68% are TIM Participacoes S.A.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UTStarcom Holdings Corp. -1% -3.25% -13.37% -12.09% -23.2% 9.6% TIM Participacoes S.A. -1.18% 7.4% 8.87% -2.15% -3.6% 5.38%

For the past year UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has stronger performance than TIM Participacoes S.A.

Summary

TIM Participacoes S.A. beats on 7 of the 11 factors UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. The company offers broadband packet optical transport and wireless/fixed-line access products and solutions. It focuses on delivering carrier-class broadband transport and access products and solutions optimized for mobile backhaul, metro aggregation, broadband access, and Wi-Fi data offloading. The company offers optical transport products, such as packet transport network product lines and next generation packet transport network line that convert and translate data, video, voice, or other traffic into an optical signal that is transmitted over glass fiber; and SOO network (software-defined open packet optical) solution, which helps telecom operators to address the challenges related to the growth of mobile and cloud services, media streaming, and social networking, as well as new applications and services. It also provides carrier Wi-Fi products, such as a solution for a managed wireless access network, including multi-service gateways, network management systems, and Wi-Fi access points for carrier and MSO markets, as well as various deployment scenarios, including 3G/4G data offloading based on Wi-Fi technology; and a range of services comprising IPTV, high-speed Internet access, POTS, ISDN, VoIP, over twisted pair copper, and optical fiber. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile telecommunication services in Brazil. The company offers mobile, fixed, and long distance telephony; data transmission; and broadband services. It provides prepaid and postpaid services; and value-added services, including short message services or text messaging, multimedia messaging services, push-mail, video call, WAP downloads, Web browsing, business data solutions, mobile-learning services, wellness services, songs, ringback tones, applications, voicemail, conference calling, chats, and other content. The company also sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. In addition, it provides products for mobile banking, insurance, mobile payment, and mobile money; mobile, financial protection, and personal and residential accident insurance products; telecom micro rewards; and TIM Itaucard, a co-branded credit card. As of December 31, 2016, it served a subscriber base of 63.4 million clients; and had approximately 10.8 thousand points of sales, including 175 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 332 thousand points of sales for prepaid phone services, including supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers as alternative channels to access products and services in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. and changed its name to TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil ServiÃ§os e ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.