Comparing of USG Corporation (USG) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

As General Building Materials businesses, USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) and U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USG Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A 1.38 0.00 U.S. Concrete Inc. 45 0.50 N/A 1.88 24.99

Table 1 highlights USG Corporation and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has USG Corporation and U.S. Concrete Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USG Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Concrete Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 2.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.05% of USG Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of U.S. Concrete Inc. are owned by institutional investors. USG Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 10.97%. Competitively, 4.7% are U.S. Concrete Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USG Corporation 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% U.S. Concrete Inc. -6.03% -3.6% 0.45% 25.41% -7.76% 33.48%

Summary

U.S. Concrete Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors USG Corporation.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The companyÂ’s Gypsum segment manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications. This segment offers gypsum panels, as well as joint compounds, corner beads, joint tapes, and plasters for wallboard joints finishing under the Sheetrock brand; cement board under the Durock brand; backerboard that includes abuse-resistant interior wall panels, tile backer boards, and flooring underlayments under the Fiberock brand; poured gypsum flooring systems under the Levelrock brand; roof boards under the Securock brand; and air-water barrier system and industrial gypsum under the ExoAir 430 brand. It also provides construction plaster products under the Red Top, Imperial, Diamond, and Supremo brands; and gypsum-based products for agricultural and industrial customers. The companyÂ’s Ceilings segment manufactures and markets interior systems products, including ceiling tiles under the Radar, Eclipse, Mars, and Halcyon brands; and ceiling grids under the Donn, DX, Fineline, Centricitee, Identitee DXI, Curvatura, and Compasso brands. Its USG Boral Building Products segment manufactures, distributes, and sells various building products, mines raw gypsum, and sells natural and synthetic gypsum. This segment offers plasterboards under the USG Boral Sheetrock brand; and ceiling suspension systems under the USG Boral NextGen, Elephant, Jayaboard, Durock, and Donn DX brands, as well as mineral fiber ceiling tiles, steel grids, and joint compounds for wall, ceiling, floor lining, and exterior systems. The company distributes its products through building material dealers, home improvement centers and other retailers, specialty wallboard distributors, and contractors. USG Corporation was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

U.S. Concrete, Inc. produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services for the construction industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment engages in the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to customers' job sites; and the provision of various services that include the formulation of mixtures for specific design uses, on-site and lab-based product quality control, and customized delivery programs. The Aggregate Products segment offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel for use in commercial, industrial, and public works projects. The company also engages in the operation of building materials stores; provision of concrete blocks, lime slurry, and Aridus rapid-drying concrete technology; sale of brokered products; hauling and recycled aggregates operation activities; and operation of aggregates distribution terminals, as well as transfer trucks for transporting cement and aggregates. It primarily serves concrete sub-contractors, general contractors, governmental agencies, property owners and developers, architects, engineers, and home builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a fleet of approximately 1,540 owned and leased drum mixer trucks; 125 owned volumetric mixer trucks; and approximately 1,440 other rolling stock and vehicles. U.S. Concrete, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Euless, Texas.