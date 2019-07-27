Comparing of USD Partners LP (USDP) and Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Both USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) and Trinity Industries Inc. (NYSE:TRN) are each other’s competitor in the Railroads industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USD Partners LP 11 2.76 N/A 0.81 13.29 Trinity Industries Inc. 22 0.90 N/A 0.81 25.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of USD Partners LP and Trinity Industries Inc. Trinity Industries Inc. is observed to has than USD Partners LP. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. USD Partners LP is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of USD Partners LP and Trinity Industries Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USD Partners LP 0.00% 29% 7.3% Trinity Industries Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.44 shows that USD Partners LP is 56.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Trinity Industries Inc. has a 2.01 beta and it is 101.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown USD Partners LP and Trinity Industries Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USD Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Trinity Industries Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively the consensus target price of Trinity Industries Inc. is $29.5, which is potential 58.94% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 42.7% of USD Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 92.6% of Trinity Industries Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6% of USD Partners LP’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Trinity Industries Inc. has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USD Partners LP -0.28% -1.01% -3.84% 3.06% -2.66% 3.16% Trinity Industries Inc. -2.09% -9.14% -15.78% -2.23% -16.01% 2.38%

For the past year USD Partners LP has stronger performance than Trinity Industries Inc.

Summary

USD Partners LP beats on 5 of the 9 factors Trinity Industries Inc.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates energy-related rail terminals and other midstream infrastructure assets in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks. The Fleet Services segment provides railcars and fleet services related to the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons and biofuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 2,953 railcars, including 2,108 coiled and insulated railcars. USD Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various products and services to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. Its Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products. The companyÂ’s Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases tank and freight railcars to industrial shippers and railroads; and provides management, maintenance, and administrative services. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of 85,110 owned or leased railcars. Its Construction Products Group segment offers highway products, such as guardrail, crash cushions, and other barriers; aggregates, including expanded shale and clay, crushed stone, sand and gravel, asphalt rock, and other products, as well as other steel products for infrastructure-related projects; and trench shields and shoring products for the construction industry. This segment offers aggregates to concrete producers; commercial, residential, and highway contractors; manufacturers of masonry products; and state and local municipalities. The companyÂ’s Energy Equipment Group segment manufactures structural wind towers; utility steel structures for electricity transmission and distribution; storage and distribution containers; cryogenic tanks; and tank heads for pressure and non-pressure vessels. Its Inland Barge Group segment provides deck barges, and open or covered hopper barges to transport grain, coal, and aggregates; and tank barges to transport chemicals and various petroleum products, as well as fiberglass reinforced lift covers for grain barges. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.