Comparing of USA Truck Inc. (USAK) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT). The two are both Trucking companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 14 0.14 N/A 1.53 5.30 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 99 1.20 N/A 4.47 22.89

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to USA Truck Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. USA Truck Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 4.1% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 9.9%

Risk and Volatility

USA Truck Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.46 beta. J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered USA Truck Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Truck Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. has an average target price of $113.17, with potential upside of 14.65%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both USA Truck Inc. and J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 80.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.5% of USA Truck Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -16.97% -18.47% -40.77% -56.3% -60.64% -45.76% J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. -0.37% 12.2% 11.5% -4.31% -13.11% 10.03%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. had bearish trend while J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. beats USA Truck Inc.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services. It operates 84,594 pieces of company-owned trailing equipment; owns and maintains its chassis fleet comprising 73,746 units; and manages a fleet of 4,581 company-owned tractors, 695 independent contractor trucks, and 5,398 company drivers. The DCS segment designs, develops, and executes supply-chain solutions that support various transportation networks. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 6,976 company-owned trucks, 410 customer-owned trucks, and 15 independent contractor trucks, as well as 16,139 owned pieces of trailing equipment, and 6,549 customer-owned trailers. The ICS segment provides traditional freight brokerage and transportation logistics solutions; and flatbed, refrigerated, expedited, and less-than-truckload solutions, as well as various dry-van and intermodal solutions. It also offers single-source logistics management for customers that desire to outsource their transportation functions. This segment operates 42 remote sales offices or branches. The JBT segment provides full-load and dry-van freight services by utilizing tractors operating over roads and highways. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,376 company-owned tractors. The company also transports or arranges for the transportation of freight, including general merchandise, specialty consumer items, appliances, forest and paper products, food and beverages, building materials, soaps and cosmetics, automotive parts, agricultural products, electronics, and chemicals. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Lowell, Arkansas.