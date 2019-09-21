Comparing of USA Truck Inc. (USAK) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) and Daseke Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Trucking. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USA Truck Inc. 12 0.14 N/A 1.53 5.30 Daseke Inc. 4 0.11 N/A -0.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights USA Truck Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has USA Truck Inc. and Daseke Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Truck Inc. 0.00% 15.8% 4.1% Daseke Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

USA Truck Inc. is 46.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.46 beta. Daseke Inc.’s 1.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.99 beta.

Liquidity

1 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of USA Truck Inc. Its rival Daseke Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Daseke Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than USA Truck Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both USA Truck Inc. and Daseke Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 78.9% and 32.7% respectively. Insiders held 6.5% of USA Truck Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.4% of Daseke Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Truck Inc. -16.97% -18.47% -40.77% -56.3% -60.64% -45.76% Daseke Inc. -4.39% 4.82% -27.31% -8.42% -56.42% 0.54%

For the past year USA Truck Inc. had bearish trend while Daseke Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

USA Truck Inc. beats Daseke Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Daseke, Inc. provides open deck specialized transportation services in North America. It offers aerospace related transportation and flatbed trucking services with curtain trailers in flatbed, step-deck, and low -profile step-deck configuration; transformers, tower cranes, truck cranes, front end loaders, and dozer transportation services; oil field cargo and trucking logistics services; and specialty and over-dimensional flatbed cargo services, as well as carries oversized pre-stressed concrete and oversized mining tires. The company also provides long haul, regional, and dedicated services; high volume and time-sensitive open-deck/specialty services; transportation of roofing and building materials, as well as various aluminum, iron, and steel products; and transportation of open-deck and drop deck freight, including steel, machinery, and agricultural equipment. In addition, the company offers time-sensitive transportation of aerospace parts, wind turbines and blades, oil and gas equipment, heavy equipment, and logistical projects; and intermodal port deliveries. The company has a fleet of approximately 3,000 tractors and 6,000 open deck specialized trailers that serves 49 U.S. states, as well as Canada and Mexico. Daseke, Inc. is headquartered in Addison, Texas.