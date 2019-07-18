Comparing of USA Technologies Inc. (USAT) and Its Competitors

We are comparing USA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Technical & System Software companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.46% of USA Technologies Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.22% of all Technical & System Software’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand USA Technologies Inc. has 9.34% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 5.23% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have USA Technologies Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USA Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 15.32% 13.12% 5.86%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing USA Technologies Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio USA Technologies Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 230.15M 1.50B 43.91

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for USA Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score USA Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 2.86 4.40 2.74

As a group, Technical & System Software companies have a potential upside of 58.38%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of USA Technologies Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) USA Technologies Inc. -0.52% 14.26% 57.18% 4.98% -51.37% 46.27% Industry Average 2.44% 9.95% 21.17% 38.24% 58.05% 33.75%

Dividends

USA Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors USA Technologies Inc.’s competitors beat USA Technologies Inc.

USA Technologies, Inc. provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services. The company's ePort Connect solution offers various POS options, card processing, wireless connectivity, customer/consumer, online sales reporting, M2M telemetry and DEX data transfer, over-the-air update capabilities, deployment planning, and value-added services, as well as planning, project management, installation support, marketing, and performance evaluation services. The company's products include ePort, a device that is used in self-service, unattended markets, such as vending, amusement and arcade, and various other kiosk applications, as well as facilitates cashless payments by capturing payment information and transmitting it to its network for authorization with the payment system. It primarily serves small ticket, and beverage and food vending industries, as well as unattended point of sale markets, including amusement, commercial laundry, kiosk, and other. USA Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.