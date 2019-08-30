Comparing of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBP) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG)

Since Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HMG) are part of the REIT – Retail industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 17 5.76 N/A 0.58 28.87 HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 14 165.78 N/A -1.07 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. and HMG/Courtland Properties Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 0.00% -5% -3.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 8.27% of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.7% of HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 77.38%. Competitively, HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. has 72.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. -0.72% -2.46% -4.17% 1.93% -6.14% 10.62% HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. 2.51% -3.91% 1.61% -7.32% 41.32% -2.19%

For the past year Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. had bullish trend while HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. beats HMG/Courtland Properties Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

HMG/Courtland Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and management of commercial properties in the Coconut Grove section of Miami, Florida. Its principal commercial properties include a resort with a 50-room hotel, restaurant/banquet facilities, spa, marina, and tennis courts under the Grove Isle name; a 50% interest in a restaurant, marina, and office/retail mall facility under the MontyÂ’s name; and a 5,000 square foot corporate office building. The company also owns two properties held for development consisting of a 70% interest in a 13,000 square foot commercial building in Montpelier, Vermont, as well as approximately 50 acres of vacant land in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. It has elected to be treated as a REIT. As a REIT, the company would not be subject to federal income tax, provided it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its shareholders. HMG/Courtland Properties was founded in 1971 and is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.