Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

We are comparing Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18 3.37 N/A 0.39 40.69

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 6.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 11 while its Current Ratio is 11. Meanwhile, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 200.58% and an $26 average target price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $17 average target price and a 35.46% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Urovant Sciences Ltd. appears more favorable than Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 22.8% and 0% respectively. 74.87% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.3% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.81% -8.16% -13.19% -32.84% -4.82% -38.81%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. had bullish trend while Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The companyÂ’s marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist. The company markets its products in the United States, Canada, Europe Union, Israel, and Mexico. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.