Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Unity Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -46.4% -42.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Urovant Sciences Ltd. is 8.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.3. The Current Ratio of rival Unity Biotechnology Inc. is 13.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.7. Unity Biotechnology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Unity Biotechnology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Unity Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$26 is Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 240.31%. Competitively Unity Biotechnology Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 256.54%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Unity Biotechnology Inc. seems more appealing than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.8% of Unity Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. Comparatively, 8.3% are Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Unity Biotechnology Inc. -5.11% -26.69% -12.95% -38.23% -51.94% -56.58%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while Unity Biotechnology Inc. has -56.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Unity Biotechnology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Unity Biotechnology, Inc., a preclinical biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 for musculoskeletal disease with an initial focus on osteoarthritis; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders. The company was formerly known as Forge, Inc. and changed its name to Unity Biotechnology, Inc. in January 2015. Unity Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.