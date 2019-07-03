Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 22.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 51.97% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 74.87% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 7.90% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Urovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 898.24% 72.74% 25.56%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Urovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. N/A 9 0.00 Industry Average 30.62M 3.41M 39.60

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 2.72 2.83

With average price target of $25.25, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a potential upside of 227.50%. The potential upside of the peers is 131.90%. Based on the results delivered earlier the analysts’ belief is that Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Industry Average 6.25% 13.54% 28.00% 36.39% 63.59% 47.25%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has weaker performance than Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 11 and a Quick Ratio of 11. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s peers Current Ratio is 6.99 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s rivals.

Dividends

Urovant Sciences Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.