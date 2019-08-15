Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.19 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and has 6.9 Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Dermira Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 226.63% at a $26 average target price. Competitively Dermira Inc. has a consensus target price of $18.88, with potential upside of 130.24%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Urovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Dermira Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.11% of Dermira Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has stronger performance than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.