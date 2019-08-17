Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT)

This is a contrast between Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and DBV Technologies S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 DBV Technologies S.A. 0 1 3 2.75

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a 229.11% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26. DBV Technologies S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 consensus target price and a 92.09% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares. About 75.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than DBV Technologies S.A.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.