Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.18 N/A -0.80 0.00

Demonstrates Urovant Sciences Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Urovant Sciences Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 233.76% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. 75.4% are Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 30.96% stronger performance while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.