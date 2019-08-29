Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.69 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 7.04 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -269.8% -185.3% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.3 and 8.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Urovant Sciences Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential is 240.31% at a $26 average price target. Competitively Avid Bioservices Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 49.03%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 24.4% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 75.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -0.23% 10.22% 8.01% -6.9% 0% 30.96% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.