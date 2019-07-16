Comparing of Urovant Sciences Ltd. (UROV) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Both Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 1264.27 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.17% and an $26 consensus target price. On the other hand, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 139.40% and its consensus target price is $15.25. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Urovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Urovant Sciences Ltd. and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 22.8% and 0%. Insiders owned 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82% Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.96% -1.56% -1.71% 11.68% 1.28% -7.48%

For the past year Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 1.82% stronger performance while Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -7.48% weaker performance.

Summary

Urovant Sciences Ltd. beats Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases in Canada and internationally. The company is developing Voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis. It has partnership agreements with Paladin Labs Inc. and 3SBio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Isotechnika Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2013. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.