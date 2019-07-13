Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

As Biotechnology companies, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1060.78 N/A -4.79 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.98 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.6. The Current Ratio of rival Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The average price target of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 37.84%. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 34.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that UroGen Pharma Ltd. appears more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 76.4% respectively. 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.09% 0.82% 4.53% -4.52% 205.37% -0.14%

For the past year Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has weaker performance than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.