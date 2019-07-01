Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1171.00 N/A -4.79 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 5 0.00 N/A -0.70 0.00

In table 1 we can see UroGen Pharma Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -145.6% -116.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of UroGen Pharma Ltd. is $45.5, with potential upside of 24.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% OncoSec Medical Incorporated -2.97% -19.87% -20.48% -39.65% -67.56% -18.89%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.