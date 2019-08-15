Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|37
|2249.46
|N/A
|-5.02
|0.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0.00%
|-61.2%
|-56.8%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-75.8%
|-71.5%
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 40.43%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|UroGen Pharma Ltd.
|6.5%
|-6.42%
|-9.76%
|-17.87%
|-24.15%
|-20.81%
|NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
|21.82%
|48.97%
|109.05%
|95.38%
|35.83%
|195.35%
For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.
UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.
