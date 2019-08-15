Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Both UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 37 2249.46 N/A -5.02 0.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -75.8% -71.5%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target is $45.5, while its potential upside is 40.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 3.1% of NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. 21.82% 48.97% 109.05% 95.38% 35.83% 195.35%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while NeuBase Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors NeuBase Therapeutics Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.