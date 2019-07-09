Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1103.84 N/A -4.79 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 13.14 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are 7.6 and 7.6. Competitively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.7 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 11 2.69

The upside potential is 32.46% for UroGen Pharma Ltd. with average price target of $45.5. Competitively the average price target of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $159.29, which is potential 101.20% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.