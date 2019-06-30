Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1154.93 N/A -4.79 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 487.14 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -141% -101.5%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Clearside Biomedical Inc. which has a 4.1 Current Ratio and a 4.1 Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average target price is $45.5, while its potential upside is 26.60%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 39.7% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 4.13% -4.55% -12.5% -31.52% -89.55% 17.76%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while Clearside Biomedical Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.