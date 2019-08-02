Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 38 1094.52 N/A -5.02 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 437.78 N/A -0.77 0.00

Demonstrates UroGen Pharma Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -61.2% -56.8% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for UroGen Pharma Ltd. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$45.5 is UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 33.59%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.4% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. 1.1% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 6.5% -6.42% -9.76% -17.87% -24.15% -20.81% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.