Comparing of UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

We will be contrasting the differences between UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) and Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UroGen Pharma Ltd. 39 1060.78 N/A -4.79 0.00 Alkermes plc 30 3.24 N/A -1.11 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8% Alkermes plc 0.00% -15.1% -9.8%

Liquidity

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.6 while its Quick Ratio is 7.6. On the competitive side is, Alkermes plc which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Alkermes plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00 Alkermes plc 1 5 0 2.83

UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s upside potential is 37.84% at a $45.5 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Alkermes plc’s consensus price target is $30.25, while its potential upside is 34.27%. Based on the data shown earlier, UroGen Pharma Ltd. is looking more favorable than Alkermes plc, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UroGen Pharma Ltd. and Alkermes plc are owned by institutional investors at 59.2% and 98.9% respectively. 1.3% are UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% are Alkermes plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76% Alkermes plc -6.88% -23.93% -22.75% -32.49% -45.56% -13.83%

For the past year UroGen Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Alkermes plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Alkermes plc.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas worldwide. The companyÂ’s marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil) for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. It is also developing ALKS 5461 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of depressive disorder; ALKS 3831, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat schizophrenia; ALKS 8700, a monomethyl fumarate molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple sclerosis; ALKS 6428, which is in Phase III clinical trials to help physicians transition patients from physical dependence on opioids; and Aripiprazole lauroxil, an injectable atypical antipsychotic, which has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as ALKS 4230, a cell activator that is in Phase I clinical trials for cancer immunotherapy. The company serves pharmaceutical wholesalers, and specialty pharmacies and distributors. It has collaboration agreements with Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.