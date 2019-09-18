Comparing of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) and Its Peers

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) is a company in the Apparel Stores industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Urban Outfitters Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.54% of all Apparel Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Urban Outfitters Inc. has 1.1% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 4.31% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Urban Outfitters Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban Outfitters Inc. 0.00% 19.80% 11.80% Industry Average 2.01% 20.35% 8.08%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Urban Outfitters Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Urban Outfitters Inc. N/A 26 8.95 Industry Average 113.30M 5.65B 21.68

Urban Outfitters Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Urban Outfitters Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban Outfitters Inc. 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.20 2.30 2.30 2.61

With average price target of $28.25, Urban Outfitters Inc. has a potential upside of 17.81%. The peers have a potential upside of 73.62%. By having stronger average rating and higher probable upside, Urban Outfitters Inc. make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Urban Outfitters Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban Outfitters Inc. 3.3% 4.48% -19.83% -26.12% -45.82% -28.28% Industry Average 3.25% 9.25% 8.42% 21.99% 21.56% 22.00%

For the past year Urban Outfitters Inc. had bearish trend while Urban Outfitters Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 1.43 and has 0.57 Quick Ratio. Urban Outfitters Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Urban Outfitters Inc.’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

Urban Outfitters Inc. has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.88 which is 11.57% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Urban Outfitters Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Urban Outfitters Inc.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The company retails womenÂ’s and menÂ’s fashion apparel, intimates, footwear, beauty and accessories, home goods, activewear, and electronics for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and assortment, including womenÂ’s casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, beauty, home furnishings, and various gifts and decorative items for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand. It also offers a collection of heirloom quality wedding gowns, bridesmaid frocks, party dresses, assorted jewelry, headpieces, footwear, lingerie, and decorations under the Bhldn brand; and lifestyle home and garden products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories under the Terrain brand, as well as operates food and beverage restaurant services. In addition, the company operates Free People retail stores that provide merchandise mix of casual womenÂ’s apparel, intimates, shoes, accessories, activewear, beauty and wellness products, home products, and gifts for women aged 25 to 30. It serves its customers directly through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs, and customer contact centers. As of August 15, 2017, the company operated 245 Urban Outfitters stores; 225 Anthropologie Group stores comprising Anthropologie, Bhldn, and Terrain brands in the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as 130 Free People stores in the United States and Canada; and 12 food and beverage restaurants. It also engages in the wholesale business under the Free People brand that designs, develops, and markets young womenÂ’s contemporary casual apparel and shoes to approximately 1,900 specialty stores and select department stores worldwide. The company was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.