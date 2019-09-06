Comparing of Urban One Inc. (UONE) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

We are comparing Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Urban One Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 3.30 0.70 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 39 1.98 N/A 1.61 25.95

Table 1 highlights Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Liberty SiriusXM Group seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Urban One Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Urban One Inc. is presently more affordable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Urban One Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Urban One Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 The Liberty SiriusXM Group 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s consensus target price is $51, while its potential upside is 22.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.33% and 82.53%. Urban One Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.69%. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 9.99% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Urban One Inc. 1.2% 5.48% 13.83% 5.96% -27.81% 10.53% The Liberty SiriusXM Group 3.41% 8.7% 3.77% 5.26% -11.46% 13.2%

For the past year Urban One Inc. was less bullish than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Urban One Inc.