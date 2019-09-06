Comparing of Urban One Inc. (UONE) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

We are comparing Urban One Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) and The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Broadcasting – Radio companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Urban One Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|3.30
|0.70
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|39
|1.98
|N/A
|1.61
|25.95
Table 1 highlights Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The Liberty SiriusXM Group seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Urban One Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Urban One Inc. is presently more affordable than The Liberty SiriusXM Group, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Urban One Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Urban One Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s consensus target price is $51, while its potential upside is 22.36%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Urban One Inc. and The Liberty SiriusXM Group has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.33% and 82.53%. Urban One Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.69%. Competitively, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has 9.99% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Urban One Inc.
|1.2%
|5.48%
|13.83%
|5.96%
|-27.81%
|10.53%
|The Liberty SiriusXM Group
|3.41%
|8.7%
|3.77%
|5.26%
|-11.46%
|13.2%
For the past year Urban One Inc. was less bullish than The Liberty SiriusXM Group.
Summary
On 7 of the 8 factors The Liberty SiriusXM Group beats Urban One Inc.
