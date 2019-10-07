Comparing of Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) and Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uranium Energy Corp. 1 0.00 174.84M -0.09 0.00 Livent Corporation 7 5.98 135.78M 0.76 8.45

In table 1 we can see Uranium Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uranium Energy Corp. 18,304,020,100.50% -20.3% -15.2% Livent Corporation 2,026,567,164.18% 22.9% 18.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Uranium Energy Corp. are 15.4 and 15.2 respectively. Its competitor Livent Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Uranium Energy Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Livent Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Uranium Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Uranium Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Livent Corporation 1 1 0 2.50

Meanwhile, Livent Corporation’s consensus price target is $10, while its potential upside is 51.52%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Uranium Energy Corp. and Livent Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 35.7% and 40.08% respectively. About 2.2% of Uranium Energy Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Livent Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Uranium Energy Corp. 2.52% -27.18% -31.22% -23.82% -38.86% -20.77% Livent Corporation -6.53% -7.34% -39.36% -49.29% 0% -53.33%

For the past year Uranium Energy Corp. has stronger performance than Livent Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Livent Corporation beats Uranium Energy Corp.

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates on projects located in the United States and the Republic of Paraguay. As of July 31, 2017, it had mineral rights in uranium projects located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming, as well as in the Republic of Paraguay. The company was formerly known as Carlin Gold Inc. and changed its name to Uranium Energy Corp. in January 2005. Uranium Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries. Livent Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Livent Corporation operates as a subsidiary of FMC Corporation.