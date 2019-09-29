Comparing of UQM Technologies Inc. (UQM) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Both UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) and Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UQM Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 11 0.71 50.07M -0.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UQM Technologies Inc. and Tenneco Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides UQM Technologies Inc. and Tenneco Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tenneco Inc. 463,611,111.11% -10% -1.3%

Volatility and Risk

UQM Technologies Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Tenneco Inc. is 134.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

UQM Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tenneco Inc. are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. Tenneco Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to UQM Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for UQM Technologies Inc. and Tenneco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UQM Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tenneco Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Tenneco Inc. has a consensus price target of $12, with potential downside of -1.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 28.2% of UQM Technologies Inc. shares and 94.5% of Tenneco Inc. shares. UQM Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.7%. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of Tenneco Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18% Tenneco Inc. -6.61% -17.67% -57.5% -73.84% -80.22% -67%

For the past year UQM Technologies Inc. had bullish trend while Tenneco Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Tenneco Inc. beats UQM Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, and other vehicle applications worldwide. The company offers various vehicle emission control products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR)systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters (SDPF) systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and after treatment control units. It also provides ride performance products and systems, such as shock absorbers; struts; vibration control components; kinetic suspension technology systems, dual-mode suspension solutions, semi-active and active suspension systems, and kinetic H2/CVSA continuously variable semi active suspension systems; and other ride performance products comprising load assist products, springs, steering stabilizers, adjustable suspension systems, suspension kits, and modular assemblies. The company sells its products to original equipment vehicle designers and manufacturers, repair and replacement markets, and aftermarket under the Monroe, Kinetic, Fric-Rot, Gas-Matic, Sensa-Trac, OESpectrum, Quick-Strut, Walker, Fonos, XNOx, Mega-Flow, Quiet-Flow, Tru-Fit, DynoMax, Thrush, Rancho, Clevite Elastomers, and Axios brand names. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.