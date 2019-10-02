Comparing of UQM Technologies Inc. (UQM) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Both UQM Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UQM) and Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) compete on a level playing field in the Auto Parts industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UQM Technologies Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Gentex Corporation 27 1.08 254.15M 1.65 16.66

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of UQM Technologies Inc. and Gentex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has UQM Technologies Inc. and Gentex Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UQM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gentex Corporation 937,476,945.78% 23.4% 20.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.27 shows that UQM Technologies Inc. is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gentex Corporation has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UQM Technologies Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.5. The Current Ratio of rival Gentex Corporation is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Gentex Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than UQM Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

UQM Technologies Inc. and Gentex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 28.2% and 86.9%. About 0.7% of UQM Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Gentex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UQM Technologies Inc. 3.01% 3.64% 3.01% 3.01% 76.29% 101.18% Gentex Corporation 1.18% 12.1% 19.84% 23.24% 19.48% 35.68%

For the past year UQM Technologies Inc. has stronger performance than Gentex Corporation

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Gentex Corporation beats UQM Technologies Inc.

UQM Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric motors, generators, power electronic controllers, and fuel cell compressors in the United states and internationally. The company offers propulsion motors and generators, auxiliary motors, and electronic controls and DC-to-DC converters for electric, hybrid electric, plug-in hybrid electric, and fuel cell applications. It also provides research, development, and application engineering contract services for strategic partners, customers, and the United States government. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier 1 suppliers of OEMs, and vehicle integrators in various markets, including passenger buses, mining vehicles, marine, military, aircraft HVAC, automobiles, and other markets, as well as commercial trucks, vans, and shuttles. UQM Technologies, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Meritor, Inc. to develop full electric axle systems. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. The company also provides photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, audible and visual signaling alarms, photoelectric smoke detectors and electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide detectors and alarms, and bells and speakers for use in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential establishments. Gentex Corporation sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.