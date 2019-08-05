Comparing of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

As Internet Information Providers businesses, Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 18 6.47 N/A -0.17 0.00 Sogou Inc. 5 1.34 N/A 0.20 18.66

In table 1 we can see Upwork Inc. and Sogou Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upwork Inc. and Sogou Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Sogou Inc. 0.00% 8% 5.4%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Upwork Inc. and Sogou Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sogou Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 51.13% for Upwork Inc. with average price target of $24.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Upwork Inc. and Sogou Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.8% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 20.85% are Sogou Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Sogou Inc. -4.56% -8.94% -32.19% -39.87% -60.52% -28.19%

For the past year Upwork Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Sogou Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Sogou Inc. beats Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Sogou Inc. provides search and search-related services in China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; and Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Beijing, China. Sogou Inc. is a subsidiary of Sohu.com Inc.