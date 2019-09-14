Comparing of Upwork Inc. (UPWK) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Internet Information Providers. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upwork Inc. 17 6.04 N/A -0.17 0.00 Alphabet Inc. 1,167 5.80 N/A 39.87 30.55

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Upwork Inc. and Alphabet Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upwork Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -5% Alphabet Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Upwork Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Its competitor Alphabet Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.9. Alphabet Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Upwork Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Upwork Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upwork Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Alphabet Inc. 0 5 12 2.71

Upwork Inc.’s upside potential is 60.32% at a $24 consensus price target. Competitively Alphabet Inc. has a consensus price target of $1364.71, with potential upside of 10.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Upwork Inc. appears more favorable than Alphabet Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.8% of Upwork Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 81.3% of Alphabet Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Upwork Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.16% of Alphabet Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upwork Inc. -2.95% 5.32% -19.01% -12.55% 0% -9.22% Alphabet Inc. 6.88% 10.75% 3.83% 10.95% -0.96% 16.58%

For the past year Upwork Inc. has -9.22% weaker performance while Alphabet Inc. has 16.58% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors Alphabet Inc. beats Upwork Inc.

Upwork Inc. operates an online platform that connects businesses and freelancers. Its platform comprise freelancers in content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development categories. The company was formerly known as Elance-oDesk, Inc. and changed its name to Upwork Inc. in May 2015. Upwork Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality. This segment also offers digital content, enterprise cloud services, and hardware products, as well as other miscellaneous products and services. The Other Bets segment includes businesses, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo, and X, as well as fiber Internet and Television services. Alphabet Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.