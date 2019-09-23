Comparing of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET)

Since Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.05 N/A -0.77 0.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.31 N/A -8.92 0.00

Demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Upland Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and Safe-T Group Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 44.06% upside potential and an average target price of $53.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares and 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Insiders held 10.1% of Upland Software Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has 61.85% stronger performance while Safe-T Group Ltd has -59.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.