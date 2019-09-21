Comparing of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR)

Both Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 44 5.12 N/A -0.77 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.32 N/A -1.67 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Upland Software Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -51.2% -25.1%

Volatility & Risk

Upland Software Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. PAR Technology Corporation has a -0.25 beta and it is 125.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Upland Software Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.6. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 0.8 Quick Ratio. PAR Technology Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Upland Software Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 44.06% for Upland Software Inc. with consensus price target of $53. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation’s consensus price target is $32, while its potential upside is 23.84%. The information presented earlier suggests that Upland Software Inc. looks more robust than PAR Technology Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.3% of Upland Software Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s shares. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 16.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% PAR Technology Corporation 3.38% -1.7% 6.95% 5.78% 42.33% 19.49%

For the past year Upland Software Inc. has stronger performance than PAR Technology Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc. beats PAR Technology Corporation.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.