Comparing of Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

We are comparing Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upland Software Inc. 43 5.87 N/A -0.77 0.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 56 5.62 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Upland Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0.00% -36.7% -2.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta indicates that Upland Software Inc. is 44.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand, has 1.02 beta which makes it 2.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Upland Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Upland Software Inc. has a 15.26% upside potential and an average price target of $49.25. Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $70 consensus price target and a 36.35% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. appears more favorable than Upland Software Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Upland Software Inc. and Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 92% respectively. About 10.1% of Upland Software Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5% of Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85% Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. -3.69% 2.21% 9.79% 5.88% 20.28% 17.39%

For the past year Upland Software Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cornerstone OnDemand Inc.

Summary

Cornerstone OnDemand Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Upland Software Inc.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its products suite includes recruiting suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; learning suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; performance suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and human resource administration suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting. The company also offers Cornerstone Growth Edition, a cloud-based learning and talent management solution for organizations with 250 or fewer employees; and Cornerstone Edge solutions that allow clients and partners to integrate with marketplace of service providers. In addition, it provides configuration support, systems integration, business process re-engineering, change management consulting, and training services. The company serves automotive, business services, education and publishing, financial services, food and restaurants, healthcare, insurance, media and communications, non-profits, pharmaceuticals, public sector, retail, technology, and travel industries. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.