Comparing of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Tableau Software Inc. (:)

Both UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Tableau Software Inc. (:) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00 Tableau Software Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates UP Fintech Holding Limited and Tableau Software Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us UP Fintech Holding Limited and Tableau Software Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,398,626,034.88% 0% 0% Tableau Software Inc. 0.00% -12.1% -7.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of UP Fintech Holding Limited is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.2. The Current Ratio of rival Tableau Software Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Tableau Software Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and Tableau Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 98.77% respectively. 1.45% are UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Tableau Software Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Tableau Software Inc. -3.64% 0.84% 40.41% 32.37% 65.93% 41.27%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited has -61.54% weaker performance while Tableau Software Inc. has 41.27% stronger performance.

Summary

UP Fintech Holding Limited beats on 6 of the 8 factors Tableau Software Inc.

Tableau Software, Inc. provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data independently; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to improve the dissemination of information across an organization and promote improved decision-making. The company also provides Tableau Online, a hosted SaaS version of Tableau Server; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform that allows users of various backgrounds, such as bloggers, journalists, researchers, and government workers to visualize public data on their Websites. In addition, it offers Vizable that turns data into graphs, as well as allows it to be shared from an iPad; Live Query Engine, which interprets abstract queries generated by VizQL into syntax understandable by popular database systems; In-Memory data engine that allows to analyze large amounts of data independently of database systems; and maintenance and support, training, and professional services. The company serves organizations in various industries, including business services, energy and telecommunications, financial services, life sciences and healthcare, manufacturing and technology, media and entertainment, public sector, education, retail, consumer, and distribution industries. It sells its products directly, as well as through indirect sales channels, such as technology vendors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, and independent software vendor partners in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Tableau Software, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.