Comparing of UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Since UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) and Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UP Fintech Holding Limited 5 0.00 63.52M -1.14 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 39 1.63 44.10M 1.16 37.45

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UP Fintech Holding Limited 1,392,127,640.92% 0% 0% Progress Software Corporation 112,442,631.31% 16.9% 7.8%

Liquidity

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. On the competitive side is, Progress Software Corporation which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. UP Fintech Holding Limited is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Progress Software Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for UP Fintech Holding Limited and Progress Software Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score UP Fintech Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Progress Software Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Progress Software Corporation’s potential upside is 25.74% and its consensus target price is $49.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both UP Fintech Holding Limited and Progress Software Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 94.4% respectively. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s share owned by insiders are 1.45%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Progress Software Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) UP Fintech Holding Limited -3.89% -23.08% -68.89% 0% 0% -61.54% Progress Software Corporation 1.6% 5.02% -3.82% 22.57% 17.89% 21.98%

For the past year UP Fintech Holding Limited had bearish trend while Progress Software Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Progress Software Corporation beats UP Fintech Holding Limited.

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. Its OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; and Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities. The companyÂ’s Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Cloud, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based connection management service that simplifies SQL access to a spectrum of cloud-based data sources through a single standards-based interface. Its Application Development and Deployment segment offers Dev Tools, a design, quality assurance, debugging, and reporting suite; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; Dev Cloud, a cloud-based application design, deployment, hosting, and testing suite; Telerik Platform, an end-to-end application lifecycle solution; Test Studio, an application lifecycle management suite for testing Web, mobile, and desktop applications; Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform; and Progress Rollbase, a software that allows the creation of SaaS business applications. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products directly to end-users, as well as indirectly to application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.